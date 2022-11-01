The triple signing sees over 18,000 sq ft of leisure space taken at the landmark city centre scheme which is being delivered for Preston City Council by its development partner, Maple Grove Developments.

Which restaurants will be tenants of Animate?

The three operators, all of which are new to Preston, include Italian restaurant Zizzi which is taking 3,250 sq ft on the main terrace, fronting Preston’s market canopy; Latin American bar and restaurant Las Iguanas; and world buffet operator Cosmo which will take 11,000 sq ft on the upper floor.

Animate was given the go-ahead by Preston City Council earlier in October and now three main restaurant tenants have been announced.

Cosmo’s arrival in Preston has been long over due, with the Post previously reporting on the chain’s ‘coming soon’ sign which has been displayed on Church Street for nearly 10 years.

What else will Animate involve?

The scheme’s restaurant offer will complement the two lead anchor operators Hollywood Bowl, which has signed on for the 16-lane bowling alley and gaming zone, and Arc Cinema which has taken 30,000 sq ft for an eight-screen venue.

Located within the city’s Harris Quarter, there will be the main leisure anchors, five primary restaurants, a street food hub and competitive social space. Animate will also feature a new underground car park with 164 spaces, improvements to the surrounding public realm, improved pedestrian links, a changing places facility as well as enhanced landscaping, tree planting and street lighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Animate was given the go-ahead by Preston City Council earlier in October and now three main restaurant tenants have been announced.

Animate, part funded by Towns Fund investment (£3.4m) and City Deal (£3.25m), will provide more than 140 long term skilled jobs for local people, including construction employment and training opportunities throughout the building works.

When will work begin?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main contractor Eric Wright Construction is set to start work on the construction phase in January 2023 and the restaurants are expected to be operational once the scheme opens in late 2024.

What do the key players say about the new signings?

John Brady of letting agency Brady’s, who advised on all three deals alongside CBRE, said: “Given its size and large student population the city offers potential for a far wider array of restaurants and bars. Animate will help address this and we’re delighted to welcome all three restaurants to Animate.”

Marc Ward, Head of Acquisitions for Azzurri Group, which owns Zizzi added: “Preston has been a long-standing target for Zizzi. We have been working with Maple Grove and Preston City Council for many years to bring this development to fruition and are very pleased to be part of this exciting leisure and restaurant hub at the centre of this major UK city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Preston City Council, Councillor Matthew Brown said: “The strength of these three popular restaurants agreeing to sign before the main construction phase begins, is testament to this game-changing development which is now 75% let. This shows an exceptional level of confidence in a scheme that will make a big difference to the regeneration of Preston’s leisure, entertainment and cultural offer.