The highly-anticipated complex – dubbed ‘Animate’ – on the former site of the indoor market and multi-storey car park could bring in £7million a year to the local economy and create up to 140 jobs.

The leisure complex will have four floors, with parking for 164 cars – you can read more on what the complex will offer here.

It was given planning permission in March, with an expected completion date of summer 2024.

The Arc Cinema will occupy the largest spot in the new Animate complex.

But questions have been raised over the progress.

In June, leader of Preston Council, Matthew Brown, said the first spades in the ground could could come as early as August - ahead of the October start date previously touted – but currently, no construction work has started.

"Final stage”

The cinema site as of mid-October 2022

Now the council has revealed where progress is at, and is optimistic of proceeding to the “next key milestone”.

Councillor Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston City Council said of the meeting: “This is the final stage in the approval process before the main construction phase of Animate commences. Members will consider the funding mechanisms to deliver the scheme and approval will be sought to proceed to this next key milestone.

“Significant progress has been made over the last year, with planning permission secured, the majority of tenants agreed, grant funding provided and site investigations and preparation ongoing.

"If the report is approved, the development will commence as soon as possible. More details will follow after the meeting.”

Who are the tenants?