The guide, published annually by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), helps beer lovers take a comprehensive look at the local beer scene by detailing the best pubs and keeping track of brewery numbers.

CAMRA national chairman Nik Antona said: “The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry.

"We believe information gleaned from the guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.

“Whilst we experienced a boom in the brewing industry over recent years, it’s clear that the effects of Covid-19 and subsequent cost of living and cost of goods crisis has been keenly felt.

"I’d encourage everyone to use this guide to seek out the very best examples of pub excellence and support these locals by visiting them.”

Discover all of the pubs listed, as well as more information about your local beer scene, with CAMRA’s new Good Beer Guide app or you can order your copy here.

15 pubs from across Preston featured in the guide, take a look at them below:

Details on the best Chorley and South Ribble pubs will also come soon.

Undefined: readMore

1. Best pubs in Preston Take a look at the 15 best pubs for a pint in Preston according to the Good Beer Guide. Photo: Engin Akyurt on Pexels Photo Sales

2. Black Horse 166 Friargate, PR1 2EJ. (01772) 204855. Robinsons Dizzy Blonde, Old Tom; 6 changing beers (sourced nationally). Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Continental South Meadow Lane, PR1 8JP. (01772) 499425. House beer (by Marble); 6 changing beers (sourced nationally) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Crafty Beggars Ale House 284 Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9RX. (01772) 954447. 4 changing beers (sourced nationally). Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales