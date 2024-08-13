Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festival, which capped off a week full of foodie events in East Lancashire, was seen as a huge success!

Over 25,000 food enthusiasts converged on Clitheroe on Saturday for the town’s annual food festival.

Festival organisers Ribble Valley Borough Council today heralded the event as a triumph of food diversity that smashed its 20,000 record for visitor numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Producers at the festival were sold out by lunchtime and had to send for additional stock, while street food vendors attracted long queues throughout the day.

Over 25,000 food enthusiasts converged on Clitheroe for the town’s annual food festival. | Ribble Valley Borough Council

Town centre shops also got a slice of the pie, with many reporting increased footfall and sales, notably from many first-time visitors to the town.

The festival, sponsored by the Compleat Food Group, Fort Vale Engineering and Holmes Mill, showcased some of the world’s best food and drink – from wild game and Biltong beef to cheese truckles and curry kits – from around 100 exhibitors.

This year’s festival rounded off a week of foodie events being held throughout Ribble Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armenian Family Street Kitchen was just one of the hundred of vendors at the festival. | Ribble Valley Borough Council

The Ribble Valley Taste Fest – now in its second year – featured a feast of activities and special events, including pizza-making, farm visits, guided walks and distillery tours, many of which were sold out within days of tickets going on sale.

David Birtwhistle, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development committee, said: “This year’s Clitheroe Food Festival attracted around 5,000 more food enthusiasts than in recent years, which is a phenomenal achievement.

“Festivalgoers from across the region enjoyed top-quality artisan produce, a feast of family entertainment and a warm Ribble Valley welcome.

“We are proud to have created what has become one of the UK’s premiere food festivals and are already receiving expressions of interest for next year’s event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowes Dairy brought their locally sourced cheese products to the event. | Ribble Valley Borough Council

Nicola Hopkins, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s director of economic development and planning, said: “Our festival team worked behind the scenes for many months to bring this fantastic event to fruition and I would like to thank them for their sterling efforts.

“We also received support from our festival volunteers, particularly Clitheroe Rotary and Whalley Lions, which is much appreciated.

“This year’s festival smashed all records and once again shows the ability of a small authority to punch way above its weight in delivering major projects that produce significant outcomes for residents, visitors and businesses.”

Why not follow our East Lancashire Facebook Page for more news in the area.