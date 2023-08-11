That's what Tom Havlin had to say about the new bar he's opening with friends Sam Gale and Liam Clarke in Chapel Lane, Longton.

Hopton's Bar - the name a combination of hops and ton from Longton - will open in October, in a double unit which used to house the YMCA charity shop and the former Happy Bunnies cafe premises.

Aimed at a quality food and drink experience, it will offer a range of cocktails, tapas and 14 beers and ales.

Work is well underway

Industrial and rustic

Tom said: "We want to do something nice and give the village something different, which will hopefully benefit all nearby businesses."

Tom says the interior will have an "industrial and rustic" theme, and intriguing, the toilets will have a "floral touch".

Opening in October

There will be live entertainment and sports on show at the weekends, and coffee and cakes available during the day.

The men have also been awarded a licence for outside seating on what is currently a four-space car park outside the units and the adjoining undertakers premises.

Tom says the space will be used in the evenings for a rotation of street vendors, offering a range of food items available to sit-in customers and for takeaway.

He said: "These street vendors are very good. They do what they do, and do it really well."

When the bar opens in October, there will be an Oktoberfest theme with street vendors offering the likes of bratwurst, and at Christmas, festive treats are being lined up.

Background

All three men have a background in hospitality.

Sam was part of a duo which ran the pop-up Grotto bar in Longton's former Post Office last Christmas, and Tom has spent all of his career in the industry, working at Manyana’s in Preston, managing Baluga Bar for eight years, as well as working in a consultancy role at many local events, including last year’s Longridge Christmas Markets.

Opening times