BonBons Coffee Bar: This is when the popular Penwortham cafe will reopen after water damage forces three-week closure

After three weeks of closure due to water damage, a popular Penwortham cafe is getting ready to reopen.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 10:09 BST

BonBons in Liverpool Road was forced to close on Sunday, July 23, after torrential rain caused serious damage to the property.

Sharing a video displaying numerous leaks coming down from their ceiling, BonBons wrote on their social media page: “So this is our problem!! Came in at 9am to this!! We’ve moved everything out of the way and got as much water out of the carpet as possible…now we’re just waiting for the rain to stop and the repairmen to arrive!”

It came at a bad time for owners Sylvia Holmes and Paul Richmond, who had only recently reopened the cafe following Paul’s treatment for bladder cancer.

The cafe is a hit with local residents. Credit: BonBons coffee bar.The cafe is a hit with local residents. Credit: BonBons coffee bar.
The coffee shop was shut between June 22 and July 4, with Paul’s wife and cafe co-owner Sylvia Holmes posting upon their reopening: “Thanks again for all your positive comments & support. It’s actually three months today since this worrying time started and thank the stars we can now put it behind us.”

Latest update

Today, the cafe has issued this update for its customers: "Thank you all so much for your patience, it’s been a frustrating three weeks but we finally have some good news to share…we will be back in action on Tuesday 15th from 12noon.

"A sincere thank you for all your messages of support from both customers and local businesses…they really did lift us up when all I felt like doing was cry!

“A massive thank you our landlords The Robinson Brothers for all your help.

“Thank you also to Dilworth’s Roofing for your speed in making us water tight and fixing the problem.

“Also to R J Hopkins Decorators for making time for us…when you really didn’t have any time free until October.

"As someone once quoted; ‘The only good luck many great men ever had was being born with the ability and determination to overcome bad luck’.

“On that note…onwards and upwards! We look forward to seeing you all soon!

"Sylvia & Paul xx”

The news has been met with delight from locals.

One wrote: “Yay, that's wonderful news. Hope you have both taken time to rest and put your feet up in amongst all the chaos.”

