Longton pop-up bar: When Christmas bar The Grotto opens and what the opening times are
A new festive pop-up bar is opening in the heart of Longton.
Friends Scott Newton and Sam Gale have taken over the former Post Office in Liverpool Road on a temporary basis, converting it into The Grotto for the Christmas period.
Opening on Friday, December 2, it will be offering a range of festive-themed cocktails, beers, mulled wines and spirits.
There will also be soft drinks and a visit from Father Christmas on Sunday, December 18 for younger guests.
Scott, a quantity surveyor originally from Bamber Bridge said: "We've been planning on opening a bar for a while and have been looking around at places.
"When this place came up, we had a chat with the owner and he thought it was a really good idea.
"It's missing that kind of vibe in Longton, we want to offer something a little bit extra.
"So we thought we'd give it a go and get a temporary Christmas licence. It's been a whirlwind - everything happening in the past six weeks.
"We've already had a lot of interest on social media, it's blown up."
The men and their friends have been working long hours to transform the building, installing a bar, sitting areas and booths.
They have gone for a rustic, wooden feel, with Christmas decorations, lights and snow-style etchings on the windows.
Sam, 28, who works for Fox Brothers Haulage in Blackpool, said: "I think it will bring a lot of new people into Longton. We're opening and Med 3 is opening around the corner, so there will be a lot more choice for people."
He added: "Everyone's been really supportive of us and we can't wait to get started."
Scott and Sam shares special thanks to Sharon Newton, TJM Ltd joinery, electrican Adam Derbyshire, Tom Harlin for bar staff development and Lily Cafferkey and Louise Anderson for their graphic work.
Opening times
The bar will operate alternating days over the Christmas period, with one week opening from Thursday to Sunday and the following week Wednesday to Sunday.
It will be open from 6-12pm on Thursdays and Fridays, 12pm to 1am on Saturdays and 2-11pm on Sundays.
There will be a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights as well as saxophonist sessions.