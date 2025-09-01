Form an orderly queue as a new fried chicken shop is about to open its doors this week in Preston.

Popeyes - the New Orleans fast-food chain famous for its Cajun-inspired flavors will be opening this Friday at the former Tessuti clothing store on the corner of Fishergate and Cannon Street.

This will be the chain’s first location in Lancashire, with the new restaurant opening its doors at 11am.

US chicken chain Popeyes will open its first site at Fishergate, Preston, this Friday | Popeyes

Known for its launch day queues across the country, huge crowds are expected to line up for the brand’s epic launch giveaways and to get their hands on the legendary Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.

Bringing the heat on launch day, Popeyes UK is giving the first three people in the queue the ultimate prize of free chicken sandwiches for a whole year.

Plus, the first 50 customers will be treated to exclusive Popeyes UK merchandise and the first 100 customers will bag a free chicken sandwich.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK CEO, said: “Opening our very first Popeyes in Lancashire marks an exciting milestone for the business.

“Preston is the ideal location to introduce our famous Louisiana chicken to the region, and we look forward to bringing a taste of New Orleans to the community.”

Popeyes is known as ‘the home of the Louisiana Chicken Sandwich’ and is said to be a favourite with celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

The wide-ranging menu also offers Cajun fries, deluxe chicken sandwich, milkshakes, tubs of mac and cheese and buffalo hot wings.

What Popeyes might look like when it opens in Fishergate, Preston - pictured is the inside of the branch in Sheffield city centre | Popeyes

The new restaurant will be located at 17 Fishergate, Preston, PR1 3NN and brings 45 new jobs to the local area. Plans include 68 seats inside, self-service kiosks and collection points for orders made online

The arrival of Popeyes in Preston follows the opening of Canadian chain MB Chicken in the Miller Arcade earlier this year.

Texas chicken chain Wingstop also plans to open a branch in Fishergate in the coming months.