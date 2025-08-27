A new Wagamama restaurant has officially opened its doors at Preston’s £45 million Animate leisure complex.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Mayor of Preston, Councillor Sue Whittam, who joined staff, residents and visitors to celebrate the occasion.

More than 350 guests dined on opening day, with the chain’s signature Chicken Katsu Curry proving a particular favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Mayor of Preston, Councillor Sue Whittam | William Lailey / SWNS

The restaurant, which features both indoor and outdoor seating, has created 50 new jobs in the city.

Councillor Sue Whittam, Mayor of Preston, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Wagamama to Preston.

“This opening brings a fresh new dining experience for our residents and visitors, while also creating local jobs and adding to the success of the Animate development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish the team every success and look forward to seeing Wagamama become a much-loved part of our community.”

The restaurant, which features both indoor and outdoor seating, has created 50 new jobs in the city | William Lailey / SWNS

The arrival of Wagamama marks the latest milestone in the regeneration of Preston city centre.

Animate is one of six major projects in the £200 million Harris Quarter Towns Fund Investment Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included £20.9 million of government funding to support redevelopment across the city.

The arrival of Wagamama marks the latest milestone in the regeneration of Preston city centre | William Lailey / SWNS

Sita Wood, Head of Brand Activation at Wagamama, added: “We are so excited to have opened the doors to our brand-new restaurant at the Preston Animate Leisure Complex.

“Our benches here are now welcoming Preston’s residents and visitors, as we serve up our newest menu launch and fresh favourites.

“Our fantastic new team has been working hard to bring our much-loved Wagamama experience to our guests, and they’re so excited to be serving locals now that we’re open.”