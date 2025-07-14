Opening date announced for all you can eat world buffet Cosmo at Animate Preston

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 10:30 BST
An opening date has been revealed for an all you can eat world buffet restaurant with over 160 dishes set to open in Preston.

World buffet operator COSMO which will take 11,000 sq ft on the upper floor at entertainment complex Animate Preston is earmaked to open on Sunday, 27 July, bringing with it an unforgettable all-you-can-eat dining experience to Lancashire.

Cosmo will be opening at the end of the month in Prestonplaceholder image
Cosmo will be opening at the end of the month in Preston | National World

From fresh sushi and sizzling teppanyaki to comforting carvery favourites and indulgent desserts, COSMO Preston serves over 160 authentic world dishes daily across eight live cooking stations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Animate Preston said: “THE WAIT IS OVER, PRESTON!

“COSMO Authentic World Kitchen is officially opening its doors at the Animate complex in the City Centre on Sunday 27th July!”

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The celebratory post on Animate Preston's Facebook pageplaceholder image
The celebratory post on Animate Preston's Facebook page | Animate Preston

The popular chain which has over 20 restaurants in the UK is known for its vast selection of cuisines, from Asian stir-fries and sushi, to Italian pizzas, Indian curries, and classic British roasts, all freshly prepared by expert chefs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The £45+ million entertainment development, located on the site of the former indoor market and car park, includes an eight-screen cinema (The Arc Cinema), Hollywood Bowl, Taco Bell, Argento Lounge, and other restaurant chains.

To book a table ahead of the opening click here.

Related topics:Preston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice