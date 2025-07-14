Opening date announced for all you can eat world buffet Cosmo at Animate Preston
World buffet operator COSMO which will take 11,000 sq ft on the upper floor at entertainment complex Animate Preston is earmaked to open on Sunday, 27 July, bringing with it an unforgettable all-you-can-eat dining experience to Lancashire.
From fresh sushi and sizzling teppanyaki to comforting carvery favourites and indulgent desserts, COSMO Preston serves over 160 authentic world dishes daily across eight live cooking stations.
A spokesperson for Animate Preston said: “THE WAIT IS OVER, PRESTON!
“COSMO Authentic World Kitchen is officially opening its doors at the Animate complex in the City Centre on Sunday 27th July!”
The popular chain which has over 20 restaurants in the UK is known for its vast selection of cuisines, from Asian stir-fries and sushi, to Italian pizzas, Indian curries, and classic British roasts, all freshly prepared by expert chefs.
The £45+ million entertainment development, located on the site of the former indoor market and car park, includes an eight-screen cinema (The Arc Cinema), Hollywood Bowl, Taco Bell, Argento Lounge, and other restaurant chains.
