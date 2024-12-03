A new sushi takeaway is coming to Lostock Hall.

Japanese takeaway and restaurant chain ISO Sushi will take over the former King’s Castle in Leyland Road in the coming weeks.

Work is under way on the takeaway, but an exact opening date is to be confirmed.

ISO Sushi says customers in Lostock Hall can expect “authentic sushi dishes using the finest ingredients” as well as “great customer service and value for money” | ISO Sushi

The Japanese takeaway brand opened its first UK branch in 2013 and now has five restaurants around the Midlands. The Lostock Hall branch will be its first north of Stoke, as the franchise seeks to expand across the North of England.

It says customers can expect “authentic sushi dishes using the finest ingredients” as well as “great customer service and value for money”.

ISO said it will also be offering delivery service around the wider Lostock Hall area.

What can we expect?

The ISO Sushi website says: “Hold onto your forks, Lostock Hall—there's a culinary sensation headed your way that's bound to set your taste buds tingling and your senses soaring.

“Nestled amidst the streets of Lostock Hall, ISO promises to be a beacon of culinary excellence, offering a tantalizing fusion of flavours and an unforgettable dining experience. But before we unveil all the delicious details, let's take a sneak peek behind the scenes.

“Imagine stepping into a chic and inviting space, where the ambiance is warm, the atmosphere is tranquilising, and the aroma of delicious dishes fills the air.

“From the moment you enter, you'll be transported to a world where culinary creativity knows no bounds and every meal is a celebration of flavour.”

What about the menu?

The website says: “Speaking of flavour, let's talk about the menu. At ISO, we're passionate about pushing the boundaries of taste and reimagining classic dishes with a modern twist.

“From expertly crafted sushi rolls to mouth-watering appetizers, sumptuous main courses, and decadent desserts, our menu is a symphony of flavours that's sure to delight even the most discerning palate.

“But that's not all—ISO is more than just a place to eat. It's a gathering spot for friends, families, and food lovers to come together and create lasting memories.

“Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a night out on the town, our welcoming atmosphere and attentive staff ensure that every visit is a memorable one.

“So mark your calendars, Preston, because something delicious is on the horizon. Stay tuned for more updates as we countdown to the much-anticipated opening of ISO in Lostock Hall. Trust us—you won't want to miss this culinary adventure!”