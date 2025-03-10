Having become a beloved and integral part of the culinary landscape in the UK, the influence of Italian food can be tracked back to the mid-20th century, when there was a large influx of post-war immigrants who came to the country, bringing with them a host of traditional dishes and passion for food.

Over the years, pizzerias, cafes, and restaurants have sprung up across the country, with the cuisine quickly becoming one of if not the most popular type of food in the country, with dishes such as pizza, pasta, risotto, and countless other antipasti growing in popularity.

With our love for Italian food extended to home cooking and takeaways, it is nevertheless undeniable that Brits still love a good old fashioned Italian restaurant, with the food, vibes, and simple ingredients making our beloved local Italian joints keystone places for special evening meals out.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of 25 of Lancashire’s top Italian restaurants to try in 2025...

1 . La Locanda Main St, Gisburn, Clitheroe BB7 4HH | 4.8 out of 5 (309 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Fat Italian 188 Moss Ln, Burscough, Ormskirk L40 4AY | 4.7 out of 5 (1138 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Italian Cottage 12 Cheapside, Chorley PR7 2EX | 4.6 out of 5 (418 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales