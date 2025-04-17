From beloved locals at which you’ve been a committed regular for decades, to innovative new establishments famed for their new-fangled draught ales and quirky features, there really is a pub for everyone in our wonderful county.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
When it comes to a pub’s beverage offerings, however, there really is no better or more thorough barometer of quality than the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and its annual Good Beer Guide.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Countless boozers dream of the day they are included in the prestigious tome, which adds not only a certain gravitas to their status as a proper watering hole, but it also means that dedicated drinkers will inevitably seek your establishment out to try it for themselves.
With that in mind, we’ve collated all the lists of regional pubs included in the 2025 CAMRA Good Beer Guide to produce a list of the Preston, Chorley, Blackburn, Pendle, and Blackpool pubs included in this year’s guide.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Check out the full list below - how many have you visited and are you planning on visiting ay this Easter?
I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale
I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale
I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.