I visited Preston's top-rated Asian restaurant on TripAdvisor and I was a little underwhelmed

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
I visited Preston’s top-rated Asian restaurant but the momos were a no-no. By Sumaiya Motara

With a five star rating on TripAdvisor, I was expecting sensational food from Himalayan Monal - a Nepalese, Indian and Chinese fusion restaurant - but, in my opinion, the hype was unfulfilled.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stepping into the restaurant on Friargate, the interior was lovely, with wallpaper depicting the Himalayas, and comfortable seating. The host was friendly and chatty, and knew everyone coming in for a meal, creating a really homely vibe.

Momos at Himalayan MonalMomos at Himalayan Monal
Momos at Himalayan Monal | Sumaiya Motara

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The menu was expansive, with chow-mein, momos, kebabs, mixed grills, biryanis, and paneer up for grabs. Chilli momos were recommended so I settled on those to start, and followed up with chow-mein.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

A momo is a Nepalese filled dumpling which tends to have a thin, melt-in-your-mouth dough when perfectly steamed. The six dumplings came with peppers, onions, salad, and garnishing which made the £7.25 starter good value for money.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Noodles at Himalayan MonalNoodles at Himalayan Monal
Noodles at Himalayan Monal | Sumaiya Motara

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

The chilli sauce was a bit gloopy and had a sweet and tangy flavour as well but it wasn’t too overpowering. The momo’s themselves had a hard, almost tough exterior - unlike any other momo I have tried. Not exactly melt-in-your-mouth! However, the filling itself was delicious and very much made up for the hard shell.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter

I then waited and waited for the chow-mein, which, on the bright side, proves everything is cooked fresh in the kitchen. When it finally arrived, the dish consisted of noodles, mixed vegetables all stir-fried in quite a large portion. Although the flavours were spot-on, the chicken was tough and the chow-mein was dry and lacked sauce. This made the £8 dish difficult to get through.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All in all, the vibes and staff at Himalayan Monal are incredibly hospitable but the food leaves much to be desired. Although, considering their five-star Tripadvisor rating, I may have just ordered the wrong dishes!

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

I love Lancashire! The 35 best villages, towns, and cities to live in the North West, according to you

Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

Related topics:LancashireFoodPrestonReviewsLove Yourfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice