One of the richest and most varied culinary landscapes in the UK, Lancashire is amongst the best places in the country in which to be a foodie. Whether it’s Basque pintxos, authentic subcontinental Asian curries, or classic British cooking, Lancashire truly has something for everyone.

As well as over a dozen Michelin-starred restaurants and countless establishments with AA Rosettes, Lancashire also features a wealth of local hidden gems offering hungry customers the chance to try weird, wonderful, and wacky dishes from across the world.

And so, we’ve put together an A to Z of Lancashire restaurants for you to try - check out the full list below (and excuse us for cheating somewhat on ‘X’...)

