Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Food really does make the world go around, and so with that in mind, we at the Lancashire Post decided what better way to get a feel for what keeps Preston rolling than by exploring the city's burgeoning grub scene. From kebabs to burgers, pizzas to gyozas, fried chicken to pho and everything in between, we're on a mission to get your recommendations for the top scran in the area, meet the chefs and restauranteurs behind the finger-licking meals, and try them out for ourselves.

The first port-of-call on our taste bud-titillating journey will be kebabs. Now, we all love a kebab, whether that's a fragrant and impeccably spiced chicken shawarma with crisp fresh veg and a delicate honey BBQ sauce, or a hulking great dirty rugby ball of donner meat dripping in grease and garlic mayo with the odd chip scattered in there like shrapnel. Put simply, kebabs are life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily for us, Preston and Lancashire has a raft of amazing places serving up incredible and authentic kebabs, so we've decided to head out to a few and try them for ourselves. As always, please feel free to get in touch ([email protected]) with any suggestions for places to try and we'll do our best to get ourselves down there.