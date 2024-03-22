Lancashire Post Eats: We're trying the top 10 best everything in Preston, from kebabs to burgers
Food really does make the world go around, and so with that in mind, we at the Lancashire Post decided what better way to get a feel for what keeps Preston rolling than by exploring the city's burgeoning grub scene. From kebabs to burgers, pizzas to gyozas, fried chicken to pho and everything in between, we're on a mission to get your recommendations for the top scran in the area, meet the chefs and restauranteurs behind the finger-licking meals, and try them out for ourselves.
The first port-of-call on our taste bud-titillating journey will be kebabs. Now, we all love a kebab, whether that's a fragrant and impeccably spiced chicken shawarma with crisp fresh veg and a delicate honey BBQ sauce, or a hulking great dirty rugby ball of donner meat dripping in grease and garlic mayo with the odd chip scattered in there like shrapnel. Put simply, kebabs are life.
Luckily for us, Preston and Lancashire has a raft of amazing places serving up incredible and authentic kebabs, so we've decided to head out to a few and try them for ourselves. As always, please feel free to get in touch ([email protected]) with any suggestions for places to try and we'll do our best to get ourselves down there.
We'll also be rating each kebab out of 10 across these 5 criteria: the naan bread, the meat itself, any extra ingredients like salad, the service and vibe in the restaurant, and the price. At the end of the process, we'll crown Preston's King of Kebabs. May the best kebab win.
