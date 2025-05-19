I can't believe how cheap it is! New study reveals best value Lancashire towns and cities for a 3 course meal

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 12:21 BST

A new report ranks the cheapest and most expensive Lancashire areas for a three-course meal for two people based on average prices.

Online Marketing Surgery and MG Timber have created their Restaurant Cost Report, which helped look at areas in Lancashire with the lowest and highest prices for a three course meal for two people.

The list was put together after Online Marketing Surgery collated average prices for three course meals for cities and towns across Lancashire using data Numbeo in March 2025. These prices are meals at a mid - range restaurant for 2 people.

The list can be found below.

1. Blackburn - £42.5

2. Blackpool - £45

3. Preston - £57.50

4. Accrington - £60

