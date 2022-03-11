The team behind Hickory’s Smokehouse will revamp the former Anchor Inn site in Liverpool Road, Hutton.

The Post revealed on Thursday that the restaurant chain was opening a new site in Hutton.

And they have now confirmed, after months of speculation, that they will be moving into the former Anchor Inn site in Liverpool Road with a completely new, open kitchen and chef’s bar, along with relaxed dining areas for up to 160 guests.

The team say they have taken on the site after eyeing up Preston as their next desired location for some time, and will extend the venue to the front and back with a heated covered veranda for all-year round dining, additional outside seating and a totally transformed neighbourhood bar area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The update will also include a specially created cinema room showing all the latest releases and classic family movies.

It will also further whet the appetite of fans of the restaurant chain after we offered a sneak peek at what the new menu could look (and taste!) like.

Hickory’s Smokehouse will recruit a team of 80-100 hospitality staff across all roles and levels, including chefs, servers, bar tenders and managers.

A spokesman said: “With industry-leading training available through the Hickory’s Academy, competitive salaries and award-winning benefits and progression, we are passionate about recruiting based on personality and passion rather than qualifications and experience.”

Hickory’s managing director John Welsh said: “We’ve been searching for a site in Preston for a number of years.

"We’ve had such a warm welcome in Lancashire since we opened in Southport in 2018. We know we get lots of visitors from in and around Preston so the opportunity to come to Hutton truly excites us. Work has just started and we’re looking forward to start getting to know the local community and to start sharing our plans.”