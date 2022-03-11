Ribbleton woman, 33, jailed for more than 7 years for robbing Preston pensioners

Natasha Hough, 33, of Rowan Avenue, Ribbleton, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (March 8).

In June 2020, a woman in her 60s was walking home when she was approached by a woman near Dunnerdale Close in Ribbleton.

The woman, later identified as Hough, snatched the victim’s handbag and ran off.

Natasha Hough, 33, has been jailed for seven years and six months after pleading guilty to robbing elderly residents in Preston

A man chased Hough, who dropped the stolen handbag and purse, with the victim later finding her cash had been stolen.

Two months later, in August 2020, a man in his 70s living in the Dawnay Road area of Ribbleton reported a robbery to police.

He said two women came to his front door asking for money before barging inside and knocking the pensioner to the floor.

They barged inside and stole £420 in cash, as well as cigarettes worth £200 and two gold rings. The pair fled his house, leaving him injured on the floor.

Hough was also convicted of a theft offence from Superdrug in the St George’s Centre in June 2019, as well as perverting the course of justice.

After pleading guilty at court, she was handed a sentence of seven years and six months in prison.

This includes 65 months for the robbery on the pensioner, six months for perverting the course of justice, 10 months for the street robbery, as well as an activated nine month suspended sentence for the robbery of her father's partner.

Det Con Stephen Rotherham, of Preston CID, said: “Hough was a prolific offender who targeted vulnerable people.

“She preyed upon elderly victims, knowing they were isolated and helpless.

“Thankfully she has been handed a lengthy prison sentence, where she can reflect upon the gravity of her actions.”

