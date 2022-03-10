What's on the menu at a Hickory's Smokehouse?

As you might expect, the American-themed restaurant is big on southern specialities.

Brunch

Their brunch menu is available everyday from 11am - 2pm. It includes the Hickories Breakfast (think a full English given a Hickory’s makeover), chicken fried waffle, steak and eggs, muffins, avocado on toast, and pancakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rumoured site of the new Hickorys Smokehouse in Hutton

Appetisers

Appetitsers include treats such as Frickles (pickles deep-fried in a Cajun spicy batter), southern-fried chicken in a basket, corn dogs, nachos, ribs, shrimp n’ grits and a giant pretzel.

Main courses

There’s too many to mention, but the selection includes a range of burgers, mac ‘n’ cheese, salads, brisket, chicken, ribs, sweet potato gumbo, platters, and there’s light bites too.

Children have their own selection.

Drinks