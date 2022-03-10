What's on the menu at a Hickory's Smokehouse?
With jobs being advertised for a new Hickory’s Smokehouse in Hutton, we look at what food might be on the menu.
As you might expect, the American-themed restaurant is big on southern specialities.
Brunch
Their brunch menu is available everyday from 11am - 2pm. It includes the Hickories Breakfast (think a full English given a Hickory’s makeover), chicken fried waffle, steak and eggs, muffins, avocado on toast, and pancakes.
Appetisers
Appetitsers include treats such as Frickles (pickles deep-fried in a Cajun spicy batter), southern-fried chicken in a basket, corn dogs, nachos, ribs, shrimp n’ grits and a giant pretzel.
Main courses
There’s too many to mention, but the selection includes a range of burgers, mac ‘n’ cheese, salads, brisket, chicken, ribs, sweet potato gumbo, platters, and there’s light bites too.
Children have their own selection.
Drinks
Let’s not forget drinks! As well as a range of soft drinks and spirits, Hickory’s also have their own speciality cocktails and a wide selection of ales.