Here's where you can get spectacular 10p chicken wings just 40 minutes away from Preston

Published 27th Feb 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 12:43 BST

The spin-off of the Manchester institution that is Bunny Jackson’s, Bunny’s Country Club is offering customers the chance to get their hands on what may just be the best-value chicken wings in the UK.

One of the best-known eateries in Manchester is giving its customers the opportunity to get their hands on what may be the best-value chicken wings in the country, knocking down their already ridiculously reasonable 25p chicken wings to just 10p a wing as part of a special new promo.

“Today I’m outside of Bunny’s Country Club, a little spin-off from Bunny Jackson's, which is a Manchester staple by now,” said digital reporter Theo Hewson-Betts. “They're well known for offering 25 pence wings, but for this week and this week only, they're doing an offer where you can get them for less than half that.

“We're talking about 10 pence wings [and] all you've got to do is follow them on Instagram and like a certain post and show it to the staff at the counter when you're ordering and they'll let you claim the offer,” added Theo.

Bunny's County Club's 10p wingsBunny's County Club's 10p wings
Bunny's County Club's 10p wings | National World

“Now, if you live in Manchester, you should be well aware of the name Bunny Jackson’s. Initially opened out near HOME Theater, it was a massive success, partially because of the wing offer being really really popular with students, but also because of their great drinks offerings as well.

“All 15 of these wings will only set you back £1.50, which is just remarkable and, [as] you can see from the size of them, they're not particularly small either,” Theo continued. “Now this offer is restricted to their plain wings, their buffalo wings, and their barbecue wings - all three of them are great [and] they also give you a full roll of kitchen roll to make sure you clean your hands.

“These are a little bit messy to eat as all good wings are but I've got to say they taste spectacular. Go out, try out the wing offer, and let me know what you think.”

Related topics:ManchesterFoodfirst person

