Major renovation and remodelling work has been taking place since the start of the year on the former Anchor Inn site in Liverpool Road.

But now, some scaffolding has been removed from the exterior, and trademark colours and cladding of the American-themed chain are emerging.

Photo Neil Cross; Hickory's Smokehouse taking shape in the former Anchor pub in Hutton

When asked when the restaurant will open, a spokesman said: “We don’t have a formal date as yet – they are saying end of July.”

‘Late July’ has also been announced on marketing material issued by Hickorys.

On social media, Jayne Plummer wrote: “Yum! Can see the building's looking great now some scaffold is down.”

Lynn Hartley said: “Looks fantastic”.

Tracy Brennan said: “Great food and service at the Southport one ... looking forward to this one opening locally.”

The team say they have taken on the site after eyeing up Preston as their next desired location for some time, and will extend the venue to the front and back with a heated covered veranda for all-year round dining, additional outside seating and a totally transformed neighbourhood bar area.

The update will also include a specially created cinema room showing all the latest releases and classic family movies.

Speaking in March, Hickory’s managing director John Welsh said: “We’ve been searching for a site in Preston for a number of years.