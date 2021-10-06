Hutton pub Anchor Inn calling time after 200 years provokes strong response from readers
It’s the end of an era in Hutton with news that The Anchor Inn is going to close at the end of the month.
Landlord Peter Sutcliffe has spoken of a difficult climate during and post Covid lockdowns as regulars have not returned through the doors of his long-established boozer which has stood on the site for 200 years.
The story has provoked a strong reaction from readers in the last 24 hours. Here’s what you had to say...
Dan Bingham: So sad... I did my A levels at this pub!
Stephanie J Tennant: Am gutted my grandad always goes in here for a bit of company and a few such a shame.
Sandra Payne: Gutted as this is the only pub I can walk to. We've been going and supporting it. It was always quiet. Shame
Geoff Hunt: Used to be bouncing on Tuesday & Thursday nights back in the day, people used to come from all over Lancashire. Sadly Hutton doesn't have the demographic population to keep it solvent.
Karen Mclaughlin: Rather than Hutton not having the demographic I would perhaps suggest the pub didn’t understand the demographic. I don’t want to sit outside on a main road car park..: could have consider outdoor space, making it a nicer environment and pleasant place to be. It’s dark and dingy and always has been.
Geoff Wrennall: You can blame whatever you want on the pub closing down. The Truth long before covid people's behaviour to going out has changed. Unfortunately the pub trade is a dying trade.
Paul Campbell: The pub is in desperate need of a proper brewery refurb instead of a few quid cosmetically…because it’s isolated people either have to drive or stay there all night…People don’t want to do that anymore
Byron Knight: Victim of the government not providing enough help...like so many businesses
Andy Speariett: It's been struggling for years
Subscribe now to get 50% off the very best of local news, sport and opinion with our autumn half price sale. Simply checkout using promo code ATMN50.