Landlord Peter Sutcliffe has spoken of a difficult climate during and post Covid lockdowns as regulars have not returned through the doors of his long-established boozer which has stood on the site for 200 years.

The story has provoked a strong reaction from readers in the last 24 hours. Here’s what you had to say...

The Anchor, a feature of Hutton for the last 200 years, is to close

Dan Bingham: So sad... I did my A levels at this pub!

Stephanie J Tennant: Am gutted my grandad always goes in here for a bit of company and a few such a shame.

Sandra Payne: Gutted as this is the only pub I can walk to. We've been going and supporting it. It was always quiet. Shame

Geoff Hunt: Used to be bouncing on Tuesday & Thursday nights back in the day, people used to come from all over Lancashire. Sadly Hutton doesn't have the demographic population to keep it solvent.

Karen Mclaughlin: Rather than Hutton not having the demographic I would perhaps suggest the pub didn’t understand the demographic. I don’t want to sit outside on a main road car park..: could have consider outdoor space, making it a nicer environment and pleasant place to be. It’s dark and dingy and always has been.

Geoff Wrennall: You can blame whatever you want on the pub closing down. The Truth long before covid people's behaviour to going out has changed. Unfortunately the pub trade is a dying trade.

Paul Campbell: The pub is in desperate need of a proper brewery refurb instead of a few quid cosmetically…because it’s isolated people either have to drive or stay there all night…People don’t want to do that anymore

Byron Knight: Victim of the government not providing enough help...like so many businesses

Andy Speariett: It's been struggling for years