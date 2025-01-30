Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Happy National Croissant Day!

Happy National Croissant Day, one and all!

To celebrate the beloved French pastry, famous the world over for its versatility, buttery flavour, crunchy exterior, and soft interior, we decided to pay homage to this culinary king in the best Lancashire way possible - by heading out to try the croissants at one of the county’s top indie bakeries.

Heading over to Rise in Preston on an unseasonably warm winter’s day, I was very much in the mood for a cheeky flat white and a warm, soft, flaky croissant in the extremely welcome January sunshine.

With my delicious-looking baked good having been served on a charming pastel-pink plate sitting alongside a chic-looking flat white, I was feeling very metropolitan elite indeed - I was a pair of sandals and some dreadlocks away from practically becoming a Green Party councillor. But anyways...

The croissant was well-balanced: it was nice and flaky without being too crumbly in the way that some croissants can get, leaving you dusting sharp shards of your lunch off your lap for the rest of the afternoon. There was a nice bite to the pastry itself as well - it could’ve done with being a bit more buttery to give it the depth of flavour, but it was solid.

Now, I’m far from being a coffee aficionado, so any barista-standard bean-heads, please don’t come for me, but I enjoyed the flat white. It had a good taste profile without it being overwhelming - I’m not one of those people who likes their Americano or espresso so thick you could spread it on toast, so this was nicely balanced as well.

What else is there to say, apart from Happy National Croissant Day!

