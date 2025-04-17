Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved local Indian restaurant has announced its sudden closure, prompting outcry from fans.

Raj Mahal, a much-loved curry house located on Blackburn Road in Darwen, announced its immediate closure late last week, prompting dismay and tributes from fans of the restaurant.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Raj Mahal management team wrote: “Hello dear customers… Raj mahal will be closing permanently from Monday 14th April. We have been in Darwen for almost 5 years and have enjoyed every single second serving you guys.

“Huge thank you to all our customers for supporting us and assisting us in our journey,” the statement continued. “The restaurant will be sold and It will no longer be running as Raj mahal but it was a great experience while it lasted. Once again apologies for leaving so soon. It was a sudden decision hence the late notice but we will miss you all.”

The announcement appeared to take many local punters by surprise, with many offering words of condolence and shock at the revelation. Here’s what a few people had to say on the restaurant’s Facebook announcement.

The Raj Mahal in Darwen has announced its sudden closure | Google

‘Such a shame, you'll be sadly missed...’

Julie Smith: “The best Indian food we've ever had. Gutted! Where am I going to get the best beef madras ever from now?!”

Rachel Elizabeth: “Absolutely gutted for you. enjoyed our last takeaway on Saturday night and we'll miss your amazing food and fabulous service! Only one place to go when I drive back to Darwen and meet up with friends and that's Raj - so sad.”

Joanne Read: “Such a shame. Loved going here for not just eating in but takeaways as well. Good luck for the future Abdul Kabir xx”

Ruth Elizabeth Hobson: “So sorry but wish you all the best for the future. Thank you for all the lovely meals.”

Carol Roberts: “Sad to hear this, your food was the best in Darwen and we will miss our Christmas dinners with you. Good luck for the future.”

Pat Campbell: “Sad news. Had many a great meal. Thanks and all the best for the future to you all.”

Rick Sykes: “So disappointed that you have had to make this decision. We have loved coming to your restaurant. Great food, great service. Great people. All the best in the future.”

Julie Wardell: “Such a shame. You'll be sadly missed.”

Zoe Hilliard: “Never had a bad meal here! Always made to feel welcome in a relaxed environment....Best Cheesey Garlic Naan!!! Good luck in whatever is next for you.”

Justine Sharp: “We will miss you so much - the best takeaway around x All the best for the future.”

Pauline Beckett: “So sorry that you are closing, we have been with you from the beginning, so very best wishes to you all. We will miss you.”

Becky Stanton: “Oh nooo, so sorry to hear this. It was our favourite place. Good luck to you all. Thank you for all the great times and celebrations we had.”

Christine Birkner: “So sorry to hear this. My favourite restaurant.”

Brenda Cox: “Wishing you all the best for the future. Really enjoyed your food and hospitality. Quite a shock.”

Laura Dakin: “Noooooooo oh my god. Devastated I’m so sorry. Our weekends will never be the same again. good luck in the future.”

