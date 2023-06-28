BonBons Coffee Bar in Liverpool Road has been shut since June 22 while owner Paul Richmond, 56, underwent surgery for bladder cancer.

It was due to reopen on June 25, but Paul’s partner, and cafe co-owner Sylvia Holmes, posted an update on their social media.

The cafe's owners, Sylvia and Paul, cleaning down their tables

She said: “Thank you everyone for your kind wishes….we are very humbled!

“Paul’s operation was a success and the tumour is now gone. During the operation though there were complications which mean his recovery will be slower and we are unfortunately unable to reopen this week as planned.

"Everyone who had bookings have been notified and we hope to reopen on Tuesday, July 4 from 12pm.”

Paul wrote: “Sorry to be a pain, hope to see you soon. X”

"Take all the time you need”

Customers flocked to wish Paul well in his recovery, and urged him not to rush returning to work.

Lynn Dagnall said: “Look after yourself your customers will be there waiting for when you are ready.”

Tina Kellett said: “That's great news. Glad the op was a success Take as much time as you need to recover Paul. We want you to be all better before you go back to work”.

Karen Bailey said: “Lovely to hear. Hopefully Paul’s recovery is good. Take all the time you need. His health is most important.”