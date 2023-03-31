When you’re having a lazy Sunday, what could be better than a brunch that you don’t have to cook?
Typically served between 11am and 3pm – and sometimes with an alcoholic drink – brunches have risen in popularity in recent years.
Usually lighter than a lunch, some typical brunch dishes are eggs benedict, pancakes, waffles, omelets and smoked salmon on a bagel.
So where are the best places to go for one in and around central Lancashire?
We’ve scoured Tripadvisor for their best brunch reviews, deleting the ones not open on Sundays.
To see where diners rate as top, click the pages below.
1. Best Sunday bruches in Preston - Rise
Rise in Preston's Miller Arcade has the top rating for brunch in the whole city.
A review posted this week said it was "Insane and just delicious".
Open from 9am to 5pm on Sundays. Photo: TripAdvisor
2. Best Sunday brunches in Preston - BonBons
Nestled in the heart of Penwortham's Liverpool Road, you're guaranteed a cheerful welcome at BonBons.
The two most recent TripAdvisor reviews state: "Best cafe in Penwortham" and "5* always from us".
Family-friendly and open from 11am to 5pm on Sundays. Photo: TripAdvisor
3. Best Sunday brunches in Preston - The Stags Head
This family friendly gastro-pub is in the quaint village of Goosnargh.
It has a fantastic beer garden and extensive menu.
Open from 12-10pm on Sundays. Photo: TripAdvisor
4. Turtle Bay
This Carribean-themed restaurant and bar in Preston's Cheapside is known for it's bottomless brunches.
Rated highly by city diners, the last review stated: "Food and staff were faultless. We will be returning again."
Open from 11am to 11pm on Sundays. Photo: Best Sunday brunches in Preston - TripAdvisor