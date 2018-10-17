Butter pie recipe: What ingredients you'll need and how to make it

Have your say

This recipe for butter pie will servce four people.

Ingredients for the pastry

225g/8oz Plain flour

50g/2oz Butter (Either salted or unsalted)

50g/2oz Lard, (Dripping or vegetable fat can also be used)

A pinch of salt, and white pepper

Cold water

Ingredients for the filling

3 Large potatoes

1 Large onion

150g/6oz Butter (Reserve 100g/4oz to soften the onions)

Method

1. Make sure the butter is soft then sift the flour and salt into a bowl and stir in butter and lard.

2. Work the ingredients together until it resembles fine crumbs, using either your fingers or a fork, add cold water to make the pastry form a ball.

3. Place the pastry into a plastic bag, pressing out the air, then leave to rest in the fridge for around 30 minutes.

4. While the pastry is resting, peel and cut the onion and potatoes into thick slices. Parboil the potatoes for 10 minutes or until soft. Over a low heat saute the onion in butter until soft.

5. Roll out two thirds of the pastry and line the pie dish, then trim the edges off

6. Drain the potatoes, then layer with the onions and butter flakes, season, then top with the remaining pastry - don't forget to use a knife to cut a few holes in the top.

7. Pop into the oven 180C for half an hour until golden.