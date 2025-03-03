Burger King announces change to iconic Whopper burger recipe ahead of free UK giveaway

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 12:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Global fast food chain Burger King has announced a change to its iconic Whopper burger inspired by feedback from fans.

For the first time in years, Burger King have tweaked the recipe for their iconic Whopper burger, promising that the improvements will make the new-and-improved Whopper juicier and tastier than ever.

Still boasting flame-grilled 100% British and Irish beef but now coming packaged in a glazed and fluffier sesame seed bun alongside freshly-cut tomatoes and onions, Burger King have said that the new Whopper is the ‘best-ever tasting Whopper’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burger King has tweaked the recipe for its iconic Whopper burgerBurger King has tweaked the recipe for its iconic Whopper burger
Burger King has tweaked the recipe for its iconic Whopper burger | National World

What’s more, burger fans can land themselves a free Whopper on Wednesday, March 5 as part of Burger King UK’s ‘Whopper Day’ - a day designed to celebrate ‘flame-licked greatness that brings the magic to every bite’.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

To get the free signature burger, customers need to download the Burger King UK app and, for anyone who might prefer to enjoy their free Whopper at home, Burger King UK has also partnered with Uber Eats for the special day, meaning people can get a free burger when they spend a minimum of £20.

"We know our fans love the Whopper, so we've been listening and taking on their feedback to make it taste better than ever,” said Burger King UK’s chief marketing officer, Katie Evans. "And what better way to celebrate than with the return of Whopper Day? Mark your calendars for March 5, head to your local BK, and grab a free Whopper."

Also, be sure not to miss…

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

If Jeremy Clarkson can do it... 5 stunning Lancashire farms for sale for anyone looking for a change of career

I've always wanted my own turret! Massive characterful 5 bed seafront Fleetwood home up for sale

Greggs announces brand new menu item after TikTok buzz... here's where you can get your hands on it

I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech

Related topics:Burger KingFoodRestaurant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice