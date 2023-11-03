Aven Restaurant: Owners of Preston's fine dining restaurant "overwhelmed" by reaction to rebirth from 263
In September an announcement was made that three-rosette restaurant 263 had closed its doors, but would and be succeeded by a fresh culinary destination, ‘Aven’.
Since then, the restaurant in Camden Place has undergone an interior overhaul, and aims to ‘fine tune’ the offering of its predecessor, carrying forward the passion and vision of owners Oli Martin and Alex Blamire.
‘Warm embrance’
Alex and Oli expressed their initial concerns about the rebrand, but since throwing open Aven’s doors, say they’ve been “overwhelmed with the warm embrace of the community.”
Alex and Oli said: “Many regular guests have returned and are thrilled with the new decor and menu offerings. We do want to emphasize that while the restaurant may have undergone some fine-tuning, the overall experience remains true to the exceptional standards that our guests have come to expect.”
Who is who?
Oli Martin, a finalist on MasterChef: The Professionals and former holder of four rosettes at Hipping Hall, spearheads the kitchen as Chef Patron.
Joining him is Michelin-starred chef Sean Wrest, renowned for his work at Roots in York and the Black Swan in Olstead, who assumes the role of Head Chef.
What food is on offer?
Aven – taking its name from nearby Avenham Park – offers The Express Lunch Menu, which features three courses for £35.
For those seeking a more indulgent experience, there is the Set Lunch Tasting Menu, starting at £40.
In the evenings, Aven’s tasting menu begins at £60, with all menus having the option to add additional courses to enhance the experience.