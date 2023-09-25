Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston's triple AA Rosette and Michelin Guide restaurant has suddenly closed its doors for good.

Preston 263, a unique dining experience off Winckley Square closed permanently after evening service on Sunday.

Bosses at the fine dining restaurant thanked their 'valued guests' and wished their team 'luck and success' in their next venture.

A spokesman for The 263 Preston Team said: "263 has been an incredible journey, paving the way for the fine dining scene in Preston and bringing something new and exciting to this beautiful city. So it is with mixed emotions that we are announcing the closure of 263, our final service was held on Sunday, September 24.

"Your patronage and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind our success, and we can't thank you enough for being a part of our journey.

"As we bid farewell to 263, we wish the best of luck and success to Alex, Oli, Sean, and Sam on their next venture. Once again, a heartfelt thank you."

But the news is not all sad as teh owners have revealed they are opening a new dining spot in the same place - 10 Camden Place, Preston.

The spokesman said: "To our valued guests with bookings or vouchers, we want to assure you that your reservations and vouchers will be honoured as a brand-new culinary destination that is set to take its place at 10 Camden Place.