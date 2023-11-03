News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Turkish Grill restaurant to open in Penwortham's former Vinro site

A new Turkish restaurant is opening in the heart of Penwortham.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:45 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Signs have gone up this week in the window of the former Vinro restaurant in Liverpool Road, stating: ‘Turkish Grill Opening Soon’.

Behind the glass, food and drink menus have been set up, giving passersby a taste of what’s to come.

On the menu

The former Vinro restaurantThe former Vinro restaurant
The former Vinro restaurant
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the food menu, diners can expect a range of kebabs, salads and traditional side dishes including humus, cacik, pancar, Turkish meatballs and calamari.

Prices range from £4.45 to £18.95.

On the drinks menu there are seven different cocktails priced at £5.95 each, as well as a range of spirits, beers and wines.

The logo on the menu simply states ‘Turkish Grill’ with the strapline ‘Authentic Turkish Restaurant’. It is not clear who will be running the site or when the opening date will be.

A taste of what's to come.A taste of what's to come.
A taste of what's to come.

What happened to Vinro?

The fine-dining restaurant announced its closure in May 2023 – a year and a day after opening in the former Diane’s newsagent’s shop at 59 Liverpool Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An announcement was made on its website and Facebook page, which read: "Sadly Vinro has closed its doors. We would like to thank all the customers who have dined with us over the last 12 months.

"More importantly we would like to thank our amazing team for everything they did. The reviews speak for themselves.”

The bar menuThe bar menu
The bar menu

No further information was given.

It had aimed to provide “casual elegant dining in the heart of Penwortham's vibrant high street”, with diners told that staff were aiming for a mention in the Michelin Guide.If you’re opening this restaurant, email: [email protected]

Related topics:PenworthamFacebook