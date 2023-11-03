Turkish Grill restaurant to open in Penwortham's former Vinro site
Signs have gone up this week in the window of the former Vinro restaurant in Liverpool Road, stating: ‘Turkish Grill Opening Soon’.
Behind the glass, food and drink menus have been set up, giving passersby a taste of what’s to come.
On the menu
On the food menu, diners can expect a range of kebabs, salads and traditional side dishes including humus, cacik, pancar, Turkish meatballs and calamari.
Prices range from £4.45 to £18.95.
On the drinks menu there are seven different cocktails priced at £5.95 each, as well as a range of spirits, beers and wines.
The logo on the menu simply states ‘Turkish Grill’ with the strapline ‘Authentic Turkish Restaurant’. It is not clear who will be running the site or when the opening date will be.
What happened to Vinro?
The fine-dining restaurant announced its closure in May 2023 – a year and a day after opening in the former Diane’s newsagent’s shop at 59 Liverpool Road.
An announcement was made on its website and Facebook page, which read: "Sadly Vinro has closed its doors. We would like to thank all the customers who have dined with us over the last 12 months.
"More importantly we would like to thank our amazing team for everything they did. The reviews speak for themselves.”
No further information was given.
It had aimed to provide “casual elegant dining in the heart of Penwortham's vibrant high street”, with diners told that staff were aiming for a mention in the Michelin Guide.If you’re opening this restaurant, email: [email protected]