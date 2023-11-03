A new Turkish restaurant is opening in the heart of Penwortham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Signs have gone up this week in the window of the former Vinro restaurant in Liverpool Road, stating: ‘Turkish Grill Opening Soon’.

Behind the glass, food and drink menus have been set up, giving passersby a taste of what’s to come.

On the menu

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Vinro restaurant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the food menu, diners can expect a range of kebabs, salads and traditional side dishes including humus, cacik, pancar, Turkish meatballs and calamari.

Prices range from £4.45 to £18.95.

On the drinks menu there are seven different cocktails priced at £5.95 each, as well as a range of spirits, beers and wines.

The logo on the menu simply states ‘Turkish Grill’ with the strapline ‘Authentic Turkish Restaurant’. It is not clear who will be running the site or when the opening date will be.

A taste of what's to come.

What happened to Vinro?

The fine-dining restaurant announced its closure in May 2023 – a year and a day after opening in the former Diane’s newsagent’s shop at 59 Liverpool Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An announcement was made on its website and Facebook page, which read: "Sadly Vinro has closed its doors. We would like to thank all the customers who have dined with us over the last 12 months.

"More importantly we would like to thank our amazing team for everything they did. The reviews speak for themselves.”

The bar menu

No further information was given.