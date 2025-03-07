A Lancashire pie shop has won a pair of titles at the prestigious British Pie Awards 2025, whilst also another earning a special commendation.

With British Pie Week taking place during the first week in March, from Monday 3rd through to Sunday 9th, the British Pie Awards is the culmination of the week’s pie-based celebrations, with pie judging taking place on the 5th followed by the Awards Lunch on the 7th.

Among the honoured winners at the event was a certain Lancastrian pie shop based in Southport, the Farmhouse Kitchen Co., which won best fish pie for its ‘Mrs Farmhouse’s Fish Pie’, and best fish & chip shop pie for their ‘Big John's Highland Flinger’. The company also won a special commendation for their meat and potato ‘Mrs Farmhouse’s Dinner’ pie.

The Farmhouse Kitchen Co in Southport | Google

The British Pie Awards honour the most delectable pies across the nation, ranging from classic British staples to bold, inventive, and even eccentric creations. The competition features 26 distinct categories, encompassing traditional favourites alongside vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

This year, the judging panel of 169 people included representatives from Selfridges, M&S and illustrious department store Fortnum and Mason, alongside esteemed food writers and a Great British Bake Off winner, as well as a plethora of chefs and pie experts.

