I love a good walk and a pub lunch! 26 of Lancashire's best dog-friendly pubs to try in 2025

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 16:21 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 16:23 BST

Dogs - they’re known as man’s best friend for a reason.

Famous for their loyalty, amiability, and soft ears, dogs have an uncanny ability to make almost any situation imaginable better by dint of their just being there. Put simply, if you’re having the best day ever, it will still be improved by the presence of a dog.

And one place that aphorism extends to is the pub. Already a place many of us enjoy for its warm atmosphere, its status as a community hub, and its presence as a meeting place for get-togethers with friends, pubs enjoy elite status.

Add into the mix the fact that many are avowedly dog-friendly, and you have yourself a wonderful concoction. After all, pub dogs are amongst the best canines around, famous for wandering about and greeting other patrons with a friendly wet nose as they sniff out pork scratchings.

Plus, the bucolic county that we call home is perfect for long scenic walks over lush Lancashire countryside, meaning that setting off on an adventure with your intrepid mutt before stopping off at a local pub for a refreshment is always a good way to while away a spare day.

With that in mind, we decided to put together a list of some of the best venues, bars, and pubs across the North West for a pint alongside your pooch.

While the pubs are not ranked in any particular order, all the data is based on Google reviews from fellow dog-owners, so you know it comes from a good source.

1. The Station Hotel

Hornby Road, Caton, Lancaster, LA2 9QS | 4.5 out of 5 (718 Google reviews) | "The place allows dogs and has a corner for games for the kids. A proper family-friendly local pub. Will be back soon." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
2. The Bellflower

Parkside Lane, Garstang, Preston, PR3 0JA | 4.3 out of 5 (2,453 Google reviews) | "Excellent food. Good service and very accommodating for our dog." | Google

Photo Sales
3. The Gynn Pub and Restaurant

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JR | 4.1 out of 5 (1,691 Google reviews) | "This is our go to pub for a couple of drinks with the dog. Friendly staff and comfy and relaxing atmosphere." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
4. The Bay Horse

Babylon Lane, Heath Charnock, Chorley, PR6 9ER | 4.6 out of 5 (661 Google reviews) | "Lovely pub on a country lane. Food was great and dogs welcome." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
