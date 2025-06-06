25 of Lancashire's very best chippies for National Fish & Chip Day, including spots in Preston and Blackpool

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:23 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 11:28 BST

With the National Fish & Chip Day upon us, we take a look at some of Lancashire’s best chippies for people to try on Good Friday...

National Fish & Chip Day is a celebrated event in the UK, typically held on the first Friday in June to honour one of the nation’s most iconic and beloved dishes - the classic fish and chips for which the UK is so famous.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

The day brings together communities, local shops, and seafood suppliers to recognise the cultural and economic importance of the meal. Many fish and chip shops across the country take part by offering discounts, special events, and promotions, while consumers join in by enjoying their favourite version of the dish.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Fish and chips have been a staple of British cuisine since the 19th century, originally popularised among the working class due to their affordability and satisfying nature. The combination of flaky white fish, usually cod or haddock, deep-fried in crisp batter and served with chunky chips became a national favourite.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

It’s a nostalgic dish for many, associated with seaside holidays, family takeaways, and traditional British comfort food, and its popularity endures because it’s simple, hearty, and widely available.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Whether eaten wrapped in paper on a bench by the sea or enjoyed in a local chippy, fish and chips remain a symbol of British culinary tradition—celebrated every year with pride on National Fish & Chip Day.

With that in mind, and taking into account the fact that we have no shortage of outstanding chippies in Lancashire, we asked readers for their recommendations for the very best spots across the county.

In no particular order, here are 25 of the top nominated spots...

Also, be sure not to miss:

I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale

I went to the grand opening of Lancashire's newest Wendy's to try square burgers in the sun

Blackpool areas ranked by how fast homes sell, including Bispham, Fleetwood, and Lytham

I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale

I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale

Lancashire piemaker named as one of UK’s best in LoveFood’s list of Britain’s tastiest pies

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Church Road, Leyland, PR25 3EJ | 4.4 out of 5 (407 Google reviews) | "Great choice, great service and quality fish and chips."

1. Leyland Cross Fish & Chips

Church Road, Leyland, PR25 3EJ | 4.4 out of 5 (407 Google reviews) | "Great choice, great service and quality fish and chips." | Google

Photo Sales
Victoria Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RA | 4.5 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | "Always an excellent standard of food."

2. Victoria Chippy

Victoria Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RA | 4.5 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | "Always an excellent standard of food." | Google

Photo Sales
Pope Lane, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9BA | 4.5 out of 5 (357 Google reviews) | "Best fish and chips in Preston and lovely staff. Freat food, great place."

3. Godwin's Fish & Chips

Pope Lane, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9BA | 4.5 out of 5 (357 Google reviews) | "Best fish and chips in Preston and lovely staff. Freat food, great place." | Google

Photo Sales
Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool."

4. Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips

Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonSouth RibblePeopleEasterFish and chipsFood
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice