National Fish & Chip Day is a celebrated event in the UK, typically held on the first Friday in June to honour one of the nation’s most iconic and beloved dishes - the classic fish and chips for which the UK is so famous.

The day brings together communities, local shops, and seafood suppliers to recognise the cultural and economic importance of the meal. Many fish and chip shops across the country take part by offering discounts, special events, and promotions, while consumers join in by enjoying their favourite version of the dish.

Fish and chips have been a staple of British cuisine since the 19th century, originally popularised among the working class due to their affordability and satisfying nature. The combination of flaky white fish, usually cod or haddock, deep-fried in crisp batter and served with chunky chips became a national favourite.

It’s a nostalgic dish for many, associated with seaside holidays, family takeaways, and traditional British comfort food, and its popularity endures because it’s simple, hearty, and widely available.

Whether eaten wrapped in paper on a bench by the sea or enjoyed in a local chippy, fish and chips remain a symbol of British culinary tradition—celebrated every year with pride on National Fish & Chip Day.

With that in mind, and taking into account the fact that we have no shortage of outstanding chippies in Lancashire, we asked readers for their recommendations for the very best spots across the county.

In no particular order, here are 25 of the top nominated spots...

1 . Leyland Cross Fish & Chips Church Road, Leyland, PR25 3EJ | 4.4 out of 5 (407 Google reviews) | "Great choice, great service and quality fish and chips." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Victoria Chippy Victoria Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RA | 4.5 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | "Always an excellent standard of food." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Godwin's Fish & Chips Pope Lane, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9BA | 4.5 out of 5 (357 Google reviews) | "Best fish and chips in Preston and lovely staff. Freat food, great place." | Google Photo Sales