20 Wetherspoons pubs in Lancashire ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews - including pubs in Blackpool, Preston, and Lancaster

Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:53 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 15:19 BST

JD Wetherspoon, founded in 1979 by Tim Martin, revolutionised the UK pub scene by offering a low-cost, no-frills alternative to traditional British pubs.

With its focus on affordable food and drink, Wetherspoons quickly became a popular choice for a wide range of customers, from students to professionals. The company’s rapid expansion across the UK, fuelled by a strategy of purchasing undervalued or vacant pubs and converting them into chain outlets, enabled it to grow to over 900 locations by the 2020s.

Wetherspoons is renowned for its consistent offering of budget-friendly pints, hearty meals, and a wide selection of beers, ciders, and spirits. Its iconic menu and signature "Spoons" experience have become staples in British culture, providing a social space that is both accessible and unpretentious.

Its pubs, often housed in grandiose or historic buildings, also stand out for their unique architectural designs and historical references. In modern British culture, Wetherspoons plays a dual role: it’s a casual gathering spot for after-work drinks, sports fans, and social groups, while also maintaining an air of nostalgia for older generations.

Despite facing challenges from changing drinking habits and competition from craft beer bars, Wetherspoons’ affordability and ubiquity ensure it remains an enduring part of the UK’s pub landscape.

As part of our Love Your campaign celebrating all things Lancashire, we’ve rated each Wetherspoons pub in Lancashire based on your public Google reviews, so check out our full list and see where each establishment ranks...

The Poulton Elk,

1. The Poulton Elk, 22 Hardhorn Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7SR.

The Poulton Elk, | Google Maps Photo: Google

The Velvet Coaster

2. The Velvet Coaster, 501-507 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BA.

The Velvet Coaster | Google Maps

The Jolly Tars

3. The Jolly Tars, 154-158 Victoria Rd W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3NE.

The Jolly Tars | Google Maps Photo: Google

The Wallace Hartley

4. The Wallace Hartley, 35-37 Church St, Colne BB8 0EB.

The Wallace Hartley | Google Maps Photo: Google

