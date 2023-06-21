The initiative - brainchild of father-of-three Bob Flood - is being run before the start of the new football season in the hope of helping families navigate the cost of living crisis.

Bob said: "My brother who lives in Ireland started the Trim Boot Room in 2000 and it's been a massive success. They've distributed thousands of boots all over Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have three children myself and although they're not involved in football, I know how quickly they grow out of shoes, and football boots are usually only worn once or twice a week and are in good condition."

Some of the boots that have already been donated

Inflation: This is the surprising item thats gone up by 118 per cent in Lidl

Two weeks ago Bob decided to put his plan into action and has already secured six drop-off points, with a dozen pairs donated.

At the first collection point on Sunday, he helped three boys get kitted out.

He said: "The condition of the boots donated has been fantastic. One young lad went away with some nearly-new Nike Phantoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we're not limiting things to football either, we'll accept donations of rugby boots, astro turf trainers and running spikes.

"It all helps at a time when family finances are being stretched."

Where can you donate?

- Towngate Shoe Repairs

- Ladies of Cod chip shop

- Gentry Barbers

- Fox Lane Sports and Social Club

- Reeds Rains estate agents in Leyland and Chorley.

Bob will accept any pair of boots that is in a good condition without tears or holes or studs missing. Boots with missing laces are acceptable.

He said: "If you'd be prepared for your child to wear it, we will take it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcements of the next collection points will be made on the Boot Room's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Bob is keeping a stock list of items and if anyone is in need of specific requirements, they are advised to email at [email protected]

What do people think?

The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

Craig Brown said: “What a great thing to do Bob.”

Cath Riley said: “This is a great idea. My Grandson was very happy with his boots. Thank you.”