Yarrow Valley Park is brilliant for children. As well as woodland walks, a lake, and a spectacular weir to visit, there's also a big playarea. With climbing frames, sandpits, slides, swings and rocky areas to climb, there's something for children of all ages. Oh, and there's an icecream shop on the park too.Yarrow Valley Park is brilliant for children. As well as woodland walks, a lake, and a spectacular weir to visit, there's also a big playarea. With climbing frames, sandpits, slides, swings and rocky areas to climb, there's something for children of all ages. Oh, and there's an icecream shop on the park too.
7 of the best children's playgrounds in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley

With the summer holidays in full swing, we asked our readers which were the best children’s playgrounds in the area.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST

There were three parks mentioned time and time again as being at the top of their game – Withy Grove Park in Bamber Bridge, Hurst Grange Park in Penwortham, and Worden Park in Leyland.

In fact, Withy Grove Park has just been awarded it’s first Green Flag Award for its quality.

To find out more about the parks you rate highly, and for some other hand-picked great places to visit with the kids, click on the pages below.

In the heart of Penwortham, this park offers something for everyone. There's a recently-refurbished children's playground, a new cafe, picnic areas, woodlands, ponds, and free parking off Hill Road.

1. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham

In the heart of Penwortham, this park offers something for everyone. There's a recently-refurbished children's playground, a new cafe, picnic areas, woodlands, ponds, and free parking off Hill Road. Photo: NW

Withy Grove Park in Bamber Bridge has a pirate-themed sandy area for smaller children, and slides, climbing frames, bridges, and skate areas for older ones. Free parking is available as well.

2. First time winner

Withy Grove Park in Bamber Bridge has a pirate-themed sandy area for smaller children, and slides, climbing frames, bridges, and skate areas for older ones. Free parking is available as well. Photo: SRBC

Sure to be busy on a nice day, Worden Park playground is a big hit for children of all ages. You can easily spend a few hours here, with sandpits, swings, slides and climbing frames. During the summer holidays, car park restrictions have been lifted.

3. Worden Park, Leyland

Sure to be busy on a nice day, Worden Park playground is a big hit for children of all ages. You can easily spend a few hours here, with sandpits, swings, slides and climbing frames. During the summer holidays, car park restrictions have been lifted. Photo: Catherine Musgrove

A brand-new play area in between West Way and Chancery Road in Astley Village was opened last month by Chorley councillors and pupils from Buckshaw Primary School following the original £2.7 million investment to build the sports hub.

4. West Way, Astley Village

A brand-new play area in between West Way and Chancery Road in Astley Village was opened last month by Chorley councillors and pupils from Buckshaw Primary School following the original £2.7 million investment to build the sports hub. Photo: LEP

