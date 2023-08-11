7 of the best children's playgrounds in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley
With the summer holidays in full swing, we asked our readers which were the best children’s playgrounds in the area.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:38 BST
There were three parks mentioned time and time again as being at the top of their game – Withy Grove Park in Bamber Bridge, Hurst Grange Park in Penwortham, and Worden Park in Leyland.
In fact, Withy Grove Park has just been awarded it’s first Green Flag Award for its quality.
To find out more about the parks you rate highly, and for some other hand-picked great places to visit with the kids, click on the pages below.
