3 . Hoghton Bottoms

Enjoy a woodland walk, along the River Darwen. You will discover beautiful waterfalls as well as plenty of picnic spots. To find this hidden treasure, head towards Hoghton Village Hall, turn onto Chapel Lane. Park up and walk down to Long Barn Brow, passing to go right after Hoghton Barn. Following the path you will reach the start of the trail. Please be mindful of the residents as this is a residential area. Photo: Jon Peake