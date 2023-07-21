The school holidays are upon us.
Parents and grandparents will be looking at diaries – and the weather forecast – planning out activities to keep their little ones occupied.
But days out can be expensive, so we’ve compiled a list of tried and tested places to visit that won’t break the bank.
1. Family days out
Planning family days out during the summer holidays can be a headache.
We have compiled a list of lovely places within a short drive from Preston to (hopefully) keep everyone entertained. Photo: Catherine Musgrove
2. Beacon Fell
The Beacon Fell Country Park consists of 110 hectares (271 acres) of woodland, moorland and farmland. The Beacon Fell summit is 266 metres (873 feet) above sea level and offers spectacular views of the Forest of Bowland and Morecambe Bay. On a clear day it is even possible to see the Isle of Man. There is pay and display car parking, a cafe, toilets and a children's play area. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Hoghton Bottoms
Enjoy a woodland walk, along the River Darwen. You will discover beautiful waterfalls as well as plenty of picnic spots. To find this hidden treasure, head towards Hoghton Village Hall, turn onto Chapel Lane. Park up and walk down to Long Barn Brow, passing to go right after Hoghton Barn. Following the path you will reach the start of the trail. Please be mindful of the residents as this is a residential area. Photo: Jon Peake
4. Worden Park, Leyland
This 60 acre park on the outskirts of Leyland features a large children's playground, model railway, cafe, crfat centre, Worden Hall, a maze, mini golf, public toilets, sports pitches and lots more.
Pay and display parking has been put hold during the school holidays. Photo: Paul Heyes