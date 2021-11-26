Take your family on a festive fun trail around a Lancashire town

Southport’s Gingerbread Family Trail, launched by Southport BID, starts this Saturday (November 27), with a great prize to be won!

It is one of a large package of festive entertainment people can enjoy in Southport in the run-up to Christmas, including a Digital Winter Wonderland, a Trail of Trees and Santa’s Grotto.

From this Saturday, 10 members of the Gingerbread family are waiting for you to find, in shop windows of businesses in Southport town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southport is launching a Gingerbread Family Trail, to attract families into the town in the run-up to Christmas

This Saturday also sees the first Christmas Makers Market taking place at Wayfarers Arcade on Lord Street in Southport.

Families are invited to either pick up a Gingerbread Map Trail or to follow it online through the Southport BID website, before enjoying discovering all 10 Gingerbread Family characters.

The Gingerbread Family Trail will run until January 3, so there’s plenty of time to enter.

Southport BID CEO Rachel Fitzgerald said: “We are excited to unveil a comprehensive package of festive themed attractions throughout the BID area that will attract shoppers, diners and other visitors to Southport throughout these crucial few weeks in the run-up to Christmas.

“This schedule of activities will encourage visitors and local residents to engage with Southport on multiple occasions across the festive period.