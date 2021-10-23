Southport's historic Fox & Goose pub transformed by £600,000 transformation

The Fox & Goose pub in Southport town centre has been visited by generations of people enjoying nights out ever since it first opened in the 1850s.
Successful local businessman Hasan Akdeniz has now led its conversion into an exciting new venue which can be enjoyed both during daytime and night-time, with lots of different rooms for people to explore, both inside and outside.
These pictures show how the ground floor has been turned into a superb new night-time venue with the town’s most colourful, neon-squared dancefloor, while live music is back. A feature bar runs alongside the left hand side of the wall, and VIP rooms can be hired.
The popular Saturday night rock nights have returned at the venue, on Cable Street, just off Lord Street, right at the heart of the town centre.
The Fox & Goose has always been famous for its live music, and local bands have returned to the venue over the past few weeks.