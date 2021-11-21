Preston’s Christmas Light Switch-On returned to kick off the festive season on Saturday (November 20) after a year away.

Hundreds gathered in Preston's Flag Market to see the Christmas lights being switched on in Preston city centre.

Star guests performed during the event, including Jo O’Meara from S club 7, Lee Ryan from Blue, and Since September who recently won Little Mix-The Search.

There were also appearances by CBeebies ‘Swashbuckle’, Santa and The Grinch, and many others.

Ally Elliot said, “It was great fun, great music, great atmosphere.”

People attending the event were also very glad that the show was able to go ahead after the switch-on was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jackson Dobson said, “I enjoyed all of it especially the Motown group they were amazing…I hated staying at home and I’m so glad we are able to come and do things like this again.”

Robin Kelp said, “The way it lines the streets it makes it feel magical…Just the feel of being in the city and the feeling that there is something going on.”