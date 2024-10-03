Rationing was still in place, and many towns and cities were rebuilding after the devastation of World War II. The era saw the birth of the National Health Service (NHS), signaling a shift towards social welfare and healthcare reforms that reshaped British society.

Culturally, the arts began to thrive again, with the reopening of theaters and the resurgence of film and music. Sporting events were gradually revived, with football gaining momentum as a unifying force. In Preston, Deepdale Stadium was a hub of excitement as the local football team, Preston North End, remained a focal point of the community.

Significant events of these years included the royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth to Philip Mountbatten in 1947, which lifted the nation’s spirits. Additionally, the severe winter of 1946-47 was one of the harshest on record, bringing widespread disruption.

This collection of archive images from the period showcases a glimpse into life during these formative years. From daily routines and fashion to local events and sporting highlights, each photo captures a moment of history, reflecting the resilience and adaptability of the people in Preston and beyond.

See if you recognise any of these sights...

