Travel 80 years back in time to Preston in the mid-1940s with these 29 incredible retro pictures

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 13:31 GMT

In 1946 and 1947, life in the UK was defined by post-war recovery and a renewed sense of optimism, despite ongoing challenges.

Rationing was still in place, and many towns and cities were rebuilding after the devastation of World War II. The era saw the birth of the National Health Service (NHS), signaling a shift towards social welfare and healthcare reforms that reshaped British society.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Culturally, the arts began to thrive again, with the reopening of theaters and the resurgence of film and music. Sporting events were gradually revived, with football gaining momentum as a unifying force. In Preston, Deepdale Stadium was a hub of excitement as the local football team, Preston North End, remained a focal point of the community.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Significant events of these years included the royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth to Philip Mountbatten in 1947, which lifted the nation’s spirits. Additionally, the severe winter of 1946-47 was one of the harshest on record, bringing widespread disruption.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

This collection of archive images from the period showcases a glimpse into life during these formative years. From daily routines and fashion to local events and sporting highlights, each photo captures a moment of history, reflecting the resilience and adaptability of the people in Preston and beyond.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

See if you recognise any of these sights...

Be sure to sign up for our UK Today newsletter

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

60 retro pics of party people and nights out at infamous Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's down the decades

65 spectacular unseen throwback pictures to take you back in time to Preston in 1962

Back to school! 62 nostalgic retro pictures to take you back to your schooldays in the 1990s

Take a trip back to Preston in 1992 with these 35 retro pics of nightclubs, schools, football & kids

26 long-lost retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre back in the good old days

1. Fishergate, Preston c. 1946

National World

Photo Sales

2. Fishergate, Preston. July 22, 1946 Forties fashions in Fishergate. From L to R: Marjorie Ritchie, Danny Ritchie, Edna Snape, Annie Snape and Albert Hornby. Image kindly provided by Jean Hague.

National World

Photo Sales

3. Victory Celebrations, Avenham Park, Preston 1946

National World

Photo Sales

4. Victory Celebrations, Avenham Park, Preston 1946

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonWorld War IIPreston North EndArtsFilmMusicFootballNewslettersLancashireFashionHistoryNostalgiaSchoolsNightclubsNewsletterPeople
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice