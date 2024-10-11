The 1980s was an extremely exciting time indeed, in both Preston and across the UK as a whole. Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

As the decade was coming to a close and with larger global events such as the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union yet to come, 1988 was a very memorable year for an eclectic mix of reasons.

From the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher, becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of the 20th century and the Soviet war with Afghanistan eventually ending after eight long years, to the devastating Pan Am Flight 103 disaster which shocked the world in December, 1988 was eventful to say the least.

From Sam Allardyce posing with novelty cheques outside city centre betting shops to budding musicians taking to the stage, students at school, and people generally just cracking on with everyday life, things in Preston were also ticking along.

Take a look at some of these retro archive pictures... who knows, you might even recognise a few familiar sights and faces.

1 . Retro Tom Finney pops into the Moor Park Pub in Preston for a pint. March 1988 National World Photo Sales

2 . Members of a booming fencing club are missing the point at the moment. There has been such a sharp increase in the number of people taking up the sport that the Preston club has run short of equipment. Pictured above are members in their home at West View Leisure Centre National World Photo Sales

3 . Storm damage to a property in Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston National World Photo Sales