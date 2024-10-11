Take a trip down memory lane to a time of Sam Allardyce & Sir Tom Finney with 19 retro Preston pics from 1988

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 13:58 GMT

Take a trip down memory lane...

The 1980s was an extremely exciting time indeed, in both Preston and across the UK as a whole. Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

As the decade was coming to a close and with larger global events such as the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union yet to come, 1988 was a very memorable year for an eclectic mix of reasons.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

From the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher, becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of the 20th century and the Soviet war with Afghanistan eventually ending after eight long years, to the devastating Pan Am Flight 103 disaster which shocked the world in December, 1988 was eventful to say the least.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

From Sam Allardyce posing with novelty cheques outside city centre betting shops to budding musicians taking to the stage, students at school, and people generally just cracking on with everyday life, things in Preston were also ticking along.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Take a look at some of these retro archive pictures... who knows, you might even recognise a few familiar sights and faces.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

60 retro pics of party people and nights out at infamous Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's down the decades

65 spectacular unseen throwback pictures to take you back in time to Preston in 1962

Back to school! 62 nostalgic retro pictures to take you back to your schooldays in the 1990s

Take a trip back to Preston in 1992 with these 35 retro pics of nightclubs, schools, football & kids

26 long-lost retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre back in the good old days

1. Retro Tom Finney pops into the Moor Park Pub in Preston for a pint. March 1988

National World

Photo Sales

2. Members of a booming fencing club are missing the point at the moment. There has been such a sharp increase in the number of people taking up the sport that the Preston club has run short of equipment. Pictured above are members in their home at West View Leisure Centre

National World

Photo Sales

3. Storm damage to a property in Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston

National World

Photo Sales

4. Four students at Tuson College have produced a play to highlight the effects of the killer disease AIDS on modern society. The ten minute play was staged as a part of an open day at the Preston college. Rachel Fallows, 19, Catherine Waller, Craig Moran and Cyrus Gabrysch, all 17, devised, wrote and produced the play in three weeks

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSam AllardyceMargaret ThatcherNewslettersPrime MinisterPeopleLancashireMusiciansStudentsSchoolsNightclubsAfghanistanFootballPreston North EndNewsletterNostalgiaCultureSport
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice