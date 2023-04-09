3 . Carr Hill High School time capsule

Pupils pack a time capsule at GEC, Preston, watched by Fylde MP Michael Jack Lifestyle in the 1990s was captured forever by pupils ar Carr Hill High School, who made up a time capsule, which was buried in the school grounds. Contained in the special flask, made by GEC Plastics, are items telating to 1990 - including books, photographs, food packets, guide to the Fylde and a copy of the Lytham St Annes Express. The capsule was to have been opened by pupils at the school in 2010 Photo: library