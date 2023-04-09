Today we’re taking a trip down Memory Lane all the way back to 1990 to see what was making the Preston news 33 years ago.
See if you recognise any familiar faces.
1. Twin town trip
Students and staff from Preston College were making their contribution to entente cordiale during a trip across the Channel, as they took part in a visit to Preston's twin town Nimes Photo: RETRO
2. Cross Keys Hotel fun run
Big hearted regulars at the Cross Keys Hotel in Fleet Street Lane, Ribchester, near Preston, braved the elements for a fun run that raised £1,000 for Children in Need Photo: RETRO
3. Carr Hill High School time capsule
Pupils pack a time capsule at GEC, Preston, watched by Fylde MP Michael Jack Lifestyle in the 1990s was captured forever by pupils ar Carr Hill High School, who made up a time capsule, which was buried in the school grounds.
Contained in the special flask, made by GEC Plastics, are items telating to 1990 - including books, photographs, food packets, guide to the Fylde and a copy of the Lytham St Annes Express.
The capsule was to have been opened by pupils at the school in 2010 Photo: library
4. Mark Greatbatch cricket masterclass
A Mark Greatbatch week-long coaching course was voted a huge hit. More than 20 youngsters attended the masterclass held at Oyston Mill, Preston. The Kiwi Test star is pictured (back fourth left) with some of the youngsters and coach Keith Winder (back far right) Photo: RETRO