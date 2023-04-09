News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
Easy-riders from Coupe Green Primary School, Hoghton, near Preston, passed their cycling proficiency test with flying colours, achieving a rare 100 per cent success rate. The top juniors proved that they can safely handle their bikes on a course organised by the district road safety officerEasy-riders from Coupe Green Primary School, Hoghton, near Preston, passed their cycling proficiency test with flying colours, achieving a rare 100 per cent success rate. The top juniors proved that they can safely handle their bikes on a course organised by the district road safety officer
Easy-riders from Coupe Green Primary School, Hoghton, near Preston, passed their cycling proficiency test with flying colours, achieving a rare 100 per cent success rate. The top juniors proved that they can safely handle their bikes on a course organised by the district road safety officer

RETRO: see what was making the Preston news in 1990

Today we’re taking a trip down Memory Lane all the way back to 1990 to see what was making the Preston news 33 years ago.

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

See if you recognise any familiar faces.

Students and staff from Preston College were making their contribution to entente cordiale during a trip across the Channel, as they took part in a visit to Preston's twin town Nimes

1. Twin town trip

Students and staff from Preston College were making their contribution to entente cordiale during a trip across the Channel, as they took part in a visit to Preston's twin town Nimes Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Big hearted regulars at the Cross Keys Hotel in Fleet Street Lane, Ribchester, near Preston, braved the elements for a fun run that raised £1,000 for Children in Need

2. Cross Keys Hotel fun run

Big hearted regulars at the Cross Keys Hotel in Fleet Street Lane, Ribchester, near Preston, braved the elements for a fun run that raised £1,000 for Children in Need Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Pupils pack a time capsule at GEC, Preston, watched by Fylde MP Michael Jack Lifestyle in the 1990s was captured forever by pupils ar Carr Hill High School, who made up a time capsule, which was buried in the school grounds. Contained in the special flask, made by GEC Plastics, are items telating to 1990 - including books, photographs, food packets, guide to the Fylde and a copy of the Lytham St Annes Express. The capsule was to have been opened by pupils at the school in 2010

3. Carr Hill High School time capsule

Pupils pack a time capsule at GEC, Preston, watched by Fylde MP Michael Jack Lifestyle in the 1990s was captured forever by pupils ar Carr Hill High School, who made up a time capsule, which was buried in the school grounds. Contained in the special flask, made by GEC Plastics, are items telating to 1990 - including books, photographs, food packets, guide to the Fylde and a copy of the Lytham St Annes Express. The capsule was to have been opened by pupils at the school in 2010 Photo: library

Photo Sales
A Mark Greatbatch week-long coaching course was voted a huge hit. More than 20 youngsters attended the masterclass held at Oyston Mill, Preston. The Kiwi Test star is pictured (back fourth left) with some of the youngsters and coach Keith Winder (back far right)

4. Mark Greatbatch cricket masterclass

A Mark Greatbatch week-long coaching course was voted a huge hit. More than 20 youngsters attended the masterclass held at Oyston Mill, Preston. The Kiwi Test star is pictured (back fourth left) with some of the youngsters and coach Keith Winder (back far right) Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Preston