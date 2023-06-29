Preston’s Avenham Park in 13 historic pictures, from World War II and VE Day to school celebrations

Designed and built in the 1860s, Avenham Park is one of Preston’s most iconic landmarks.
From The Belvedere and The Swiss Chalet to the Japanese Garden and the Riverside Walk, it features some truly iconic local sights, not to mention the fact that it plays host to some of the city’s biggest and best-attended events. What’s more, it’s been popular from its very inception, as evidenced by this handful of images of Avenham Park from over the decades…
1. Holidaymakers on to the sunny slopes of Avenham Park
The gloomy forecasts of the weather men were happily proved wrong, as thousands of holidaymakers poured on to the sunny slopes of Avenham Park for the traditional Easter Monday egg-rolling festival. Though anybody who felt like cooling themselves could paddle in the large pools of rain water - the aftermath of a wet weekend Photo: RETRO
2. Holidaymakers at Avenham Park for the Easter Monday
Holidaymakers at Avenham Park for the Easter Monday Photo: RETRO
3. Over 1,000 schoolchildren crowded on to Preston's Avenham Park for an afternoon of singing and dancing.
Over 1,000 schoolchildren crowded on to Preston's Avenham Park for an afternoon of singing and dancing. The children came from 28 primary school in Preston, Leyland and district to take part in Preston's 42 annual Children's Festival of English Folk Dancing. Pictured: Boys and girls of St Gerard's Junior School, Lostock Hall, dancing in the festival Photo: RETRO
4. Easter Monday egg-rolling festival
Avenham Park during the traditional Easter Monday egg-rolling festival. Photo: RETRO