North End, Miss Preston & old school jobs... Travel back in time to late 1960s Preston with these 25 pictures

Published 4th Oct 2024

From 1967 to 1969, the UK was experiencing a vibrant and transformative period, marked by cultural shifts, social change, and groundbreaking achievements.

The late 1960s saw the peak of the “Swinging Sixties,” with music, fashion, and art redefining British identity. Bands like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones dominated the charts, while psychedelic rock and vibrant youth culture created a sense of freedom and experimentation.

In sport, football continued to captivate the nation. England’s 1966 World Cup victory still resonated strongly, and the game’s popularity soared. Locally, Preston North End remained a cornerstone of the community, bringing together fans at Deepdale for thrilling matches.

Significant national events included the decriminalization of homosexuality in 1967 and the introduction of the Race Relations Act in 1968, signalling a move towards greater social equality. Meanwhile, technological achievements, such as the launch of Concorde’s first flight in 1969, showcased Britain’s innovative spirit.

In Preston, the late 1960s were marked by a blend of tradition and change, with new developments alongside the city’s historic roots. This archive picture collection captures everyday life, cultural moments, and community events during these dynamic years, reflecting a time of optimism and transformation in both Preston and the UK.

Recognise any of these sights?

1. Fleet of Preston Borough Police vehicles in 1967

2. Preston Flag Market 1967 Color postcard. Most likely photographed from one of the floors of Crystal House which was completed on July 10th 1964

3. Fire at Victoria Warehouses, Preston c.1967

4. Today we go back to 1968, to the scene of Strand Road Level Crossing, Preston. Image courtesy of The Lancashire Evening Post archives. Please email your nostalgic letters and photos to [email protected]

