Massive collection of 57 retro pics of Preston students getting their A Level and GCSE results in the 2010s

It’s one of the most important days of a young student’s life.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 13:26 GMT

Yep, it’s results day. And, whether you’re tentatively awaiting your GCSE of A Level grades, it can be a time of drama, nerves, and excited energy, so take a look at some of our best archive pictures of countless Preston students receiving their results from years gone by.

A Level results day Preston College

1. 2010s Preston A Level results

A Level results day Preston College Photo: Ian Robinson

Teacher Nicole Preston shares in the delight of Chloe Fearns results.

2. 2010s Preston A Level results

Teacher Nicole Preston shares in the delight of Chloe Fearns results. Photo: Eric Gregory

A Level results at Cardinal Newman College, Preston Suhail Mall A*A*A and James Utley A*AA

3. 2010s Preston A Level results

A Level results at Cardinal Newman College, Preston Suhail Mall A*A*A and James Utley A*AA Photo: Photo Neil Cross

A Level results at Cardinal Newman College, Preston Natasha Godsiff A*A*A*A results

4. 2010s Preston A Level results

A Level results at Cardinal Newman College, Preston Natasha Godsiff A*A*A*A results Photo: Photo Neil Cross

