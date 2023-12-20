News you can trust since 1886
41 incredible retro pictures of 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s Preston schools, from Kirkham Grammar to Fulwood High

They say your school years are some of the best of your life.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:19 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 08:27 GMT

And, looking through some of our best archive pictures of life at a handful of Preston schools throughout the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, it’s easy to see why.

Budding actors at a Lancashire school found themselves in the spotlight when the curtains opened on their latest production. Pupils at Kirkham Grammar School staged The Good Doctor by Neil Simon. Pictured above are, from left: Jamie Lowe, Nicky McKay, Hayley Baxter, Emma Anderton, Ranvir Singh and Simon Morgan

Budding actors at a Lancashire school found themselves in the spotlight when the curtains opened on their latest production. Pupils at Kirkham Grammar School staged The Good Doctor by Neil Simon. Pictured above are, from left: Jamie Lowe, Nicky McKay, Hayley Baxter, Emma Anderton, Ranvir Singh and Simon Morgan Photo: RETRO

These spring chicks are alive and pecking thanks to the tender loving care of this proud group of youngsters at a Preston school. Class three at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, have spent the past few months keeping a watchful eye on the chicks as they incubated. And a competition to find a name for the first one into the world helped raise money for the school's chosen charity - Action Aid

These spring chicks are alive and pecking thanks to the tender loving care of this proud group of youngsters at a Preston school. Class three at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, have spent the past few months keeping a watchful eye on the chicks as they incubated. And a competition to find a name for the first one into the world helped raise money for the school's chosen charity - Action Aid Photo: RETRO

Fencing Award winner at Kirkham Grammar School, Feb 1972

Fencing Award winner at Kirkham Grammar School, Feb 1972 Photo: National World

Three hundred staff and youngster from St Thomas More High School, St Vincents Road, Fulwood, turned up to class dressed in silly outfits and nobody batted an eyelid. And it was all in aid of ITV's Telethon appeal. The children paid 20p each to get out of school uniform, and it is hoped they will raise more than £200 for the appeal

Three hundred staff and youngster from St Thomas More High School, St Vincents Road, Fulwood, turned up to class dressed in silly outfits and nobody batted an eyelid. And it was all in aid of ITV's Telethon appeal. The children paid 20p each to get out of school uniform, and it is hoped they will raise more than £200 for the appeal Photo: RETRO

