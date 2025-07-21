33 brilliant pictures of Preston’s bustling Church Street through half a century

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st Jul 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Take a trip back in time...

And discover a side to Preston you never knew existed by flicking though our best archive pictures of the once-bustling Church Street. Sitting at the heart of the city, the thoroughfare has experienced something of a renaissance of late, so indulge in a spot of nostalgia and remember what it was like back in the day...

An unusual view of Church Street, looking toward the town centre from the junction with Ring Way

1. 1960s, 1970s, 1990s Church Street in Preston

An unusual view of Church Street, looking toward the town centre from the junction with Ring Way Photo: RETRO

In this image taken in 1984 we are looking down Church Street towards Ring Way. Preston Minster and St John's Place are to the right

2. 1960s, 1970s, 1990s Church Street in Preston

In this image taken in 1984 we are looking down Church Street towards Ring Way. Preston Minster and St John's Place are to the right Photo: RETRO

One of Britain's strangest "listed buildings" is this structure - railings that surround what was once a Victoria underground toilet in the middle of Church Street, Preston

3. 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s Church Street in Preston

One of Britain's strangest "listed buildings" is this structure - railings that surround what was once a Victoria underground toilet in the middle of Church Street, Preston Photo: RETRO

The odd jumble of striking buildings once made Church Street a mecca for shoppers in Preston town centre in 1985

4. 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s Church Street in Preston

The odd jumble of striking buildings once made Church Street a mecca for shoppers in Preston town centre in 1985 Photo: RETRO

